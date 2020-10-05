Sanwo-Olu nominated for African award

Our Reporter

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been nominated alongside top African leaders by Health, Environment and Safety (HSE) Professionals/Practitioners for the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2020 ICON of the year.

Chairman of AfriSAFE Board of Governors Rear Admiral S. A. Olukoya (rtd) said they were nominated for being proactive in Africa’s quest for survival in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Coordinator of AfriSAFE Femi Da-Silva said the nominees were people identified to have displayed a high standard of leadership and were able to implement strategies that helped to reduce the negative impact of the virus.

Other nominees were OVH Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huub Stokman, his counterpart in Chi Limited Deepanjan Roy; Beam Energy Festus Olaoye; Egbin Power Paul Harriman; Tranos Jude Abalaka; Palmers Green International Ltd David John Townsend; AVM Offshore Ufuoma Imonioro and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi.

He said: “The ICON of the Year Award Category is one of AfriSAFE’s award categories, dedicated to recognising government leaders with the best response to the COVID-19 pandemic.