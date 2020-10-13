Sanwo-Olu orders Police to release all arrested EndSARS protesters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. PHOTO: TVC

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the Police to release all those arrested during the #EndSARS protests.

To that end, the Police had released the following individuals: Nkemakolam Okpara Felicia, female; Nduka Treasure Chiamaka, female; Adefila Olanrewaju, male; Adeola Adebayo, male; Ayodeji Ayeni, male; and Adebola Ojabodu.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso on Tuesday reiterated the need for the youth to reciprocate the Lagos State Government’s gesture by shunning further protests.

He urged them to allow the government to take steps to resolve the situation that sparked the protests.