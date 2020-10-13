Sanwo-Olu promises to back outfits that ensure ease of transportation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he will continue to encourage and support every business enterprise that leans towards creating employment, facilitate means of transportation with a view to enhancing the state of economy and reducing crime rate in the state.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, at the unveiling of MyKab, an indigenous e-handling application firm, commended MyKab Technological Services Limited for deploying its innovation and technology to solve problems and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his government had come up with relevant guidelines and regulations to monitor and record MyKab’s movements across the state to halt activities of kidnapping.

The Chief Information Officer, MyKab, Kolade Adebimpe, said they were rolling out to address the problems of traffic in Lagos, where Lagosians spend about 50 per cent of the working week hours in traffic; coupled with ride-hailing firms’ unfair treatment towards their drivers. He reiterated that the safety and security of riders remain the priority of the company.

