sanwo-olu-recants,-says-one-#endsars-protester-died-at-reddington

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has made a U-turn on his earlier claim that none of the #EndSARS peaceful protesters shot at Lekki Toll Gate died on Tuesday night, as widely reported.

He described it as an isolated case, adding that investigation was on.

Recall that some of the protesters said the soldiers went away with some bodies.

He has, however, recanted, saying one of the peaceful protesters died at Reddington Hospital, where he was rushed to, from being hit on the head.

He tweeted: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss.

“This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester.”

Reactions to his latest tweet have been fierce, with some calling the governor unprintable names.

His tweet:

VANGUARD