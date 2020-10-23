Sanwo-Olu relaxes Lagos curfew

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, announced the ease of the curfew it imposed on residents of the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of the state, said the curfew will be relaxed from Saturday and movement can take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. across the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu imposed the curfew on Tuesday following violent attacks perpetrated by hoodlums in the state under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.

Despite the curfew, some parts of the state have experienced unrest with hoodlums burning buildings, looting and destroying properties.

According to the governor, people are free to move around from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Details later…