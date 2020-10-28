sanwo-olu-reopens-markets

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Markets in Lagos State have been given the go-ahead to reopen for full business on a daily basis.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday gave the order.

Local Government and Community Affairs Commissioner Dr. Wale Ahmed said in a statement: “Governor Sanwo-Olu took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce, mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians recover fast.”

The commissioner said the governor, however, advised the continued observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

He noted that traders and their customers should adhere to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety.