Sanwo-Olu seeks probity in sector

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged real estate practitioners to ensure probity in their dealings to attract Foreign Direct investment (FDI), after COVID-19. He emphasised the need to create a home ownership model that will help address the deficits observed in housing market.

He spoke during a roundtable organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, (LASRERA) with stakeholders. He said the state was ready to bridge the gap by partnering the private sector and working with stakeholders to ensure people had access to viable home services.

He said: “We will introduce legislations that would enthrone probity and also help curb bad behaviours among tenants and property owners.”

The stakeholders’ forum was to ensure sanity in the real estate sector of the state.

Sanwo-Olu noted that apart from facilitating business relationships among people, the sector contributes to the state GDP, hence, his administration’s determination to provide the right environment for its practice.

He said: “Our administration intends to make the real estate market competitive and best in international practices in terms of regulations that conform to global practices.”