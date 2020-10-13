Sanwo-Olu sets up trust fund for victims of police brutality

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Trust Fund to compensate the families of the victims of police brutality in the State.

Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Gawat Jubril, said‪ the Trust Fund ‬“will be completely supervised by Civil Society Organisation (CSO) appointed by members of the public.”

Nigerians in Abuja, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, and some other states across the country have taken to the streets to demand an end to police brutality in the country.

The protest which started seven days ago in Lagos was a campaign for the total scrap of notorious police units FSARS.

Despite the police unit has been scrapped, Nigerians are still demanding a total reform of the Police and justice for those who had fallen victims of harassment by men of the force.