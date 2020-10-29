sanwo-olu-to-launch-reconstruction-of-epe/ibeju-lekki-expressway-nov-1

The Lagos State Government says arrangements are concluded to begin the reconstruction of the Epe/Ibeju-Lekki expressway on Nov. 1.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) constituency stakeholders’ meeting held in Epe, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s stakeholders’ meeting is with the theme: Post COVID-19 Pandemic; The Challenges and Prospects.

The governor was represented by Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epeland.

The governor pledged that the reconstruction of the Epe/Ibeju-Lekki expressway, which is in a deplorable state, would begin on Nov. 1.

On his part, Oba Animashaun commended the Lagos State Government, for its proactiveness in solving the various challenges confronting the state in this trying period.

The monarch also applauded the youth in Epe community for ensuring and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere during the #EndSARS protests.

“I am so happy that our youths from Epe did not destroy or vandalise any government or privately-owned property around the communities.

“I am indeed grateful for such good character exhibited by the youth and I pray they continue in that direction,” he said.

Mr Abiodun Tobun, the Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Epe Constituency 1, expressed his appreciation to the people of the community for their understanding and love for the ancient town.

“I am indeed happy and overwhelmed that there is no record of violence in the community during and after the #EndSARS protests by the youth.

“I am so much proud of our youth for maintaining peace and unity in the community,” he said.

Tobun urged the youth to always speak out in the areas of deficiency or needs in the community, pledging that the government would address the situation with despatch.

“We as a government are ready to take every complaint of the people and we are there to provide solutions,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Adedoyin Adesanya, Chairman, Epe Local Government Area, expressed his satisfaction in the character exhibited by the youth of the community during the recent youth protests nationwide.

“The #EndSARS protest, Lekki massacre and burning of public property and looting of warehouses took place in various places but Epe youths remained peaceful and protective.

“I am so delighted for such attributes carried out by the youth; I pray they keep it up,” he said.

Adesanya said that as a lover of education he was ready to do more to “support the educational system in our community and for the people to fulfil their educational career”.

He enjoined members of the community present at the stakeholders meeting, to observe one-minute silence in honour of the late chief Lanre Razak, one of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members from the Epe Division.

“He is always there for the community and the people, whenever we need him. We were here together last year, but today he is no more,” he said.

