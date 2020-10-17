Sanwo-Olu visits widow of man killed in Surulere #EndSARS protest

Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor and Lagos State govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday. PHOTO: TWITTER/BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Saturday visited the widow of the man killed when policemen were shooting to disperse protesters in Surulere on October 13.

“There are no words I could have said to Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor today that can make up for her loss, but as governor, I had to take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.

“As a human being, I was close to tears but my words to her were of strength and self-care. We will work to provide justice for her.”

A man, who identified himself as Samuel Okafor, told BBC Pidgin that Ilohamauzor was his driver and that they were on their way to Ilupeju before running into traffic.

The slain driver, according to Okafor, got out of the car to ease him and was hit by a police bullet.

But the state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso claimed the police were not responsible for the death.

Omotoso said IlohamauzoR was killed by “hoodlums”.

“A group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping,” Omotoso said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“They shot three officers. One of them, Inspector Erinfolami Ayodeji, unfortunately, died. The others are Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.

“The hoodlums, while escaping, fired into the air. A bystander was hit.”

Contrary to what the information commissioner said, the spokesman of Lagos State police command Muyiwa Adejobi claimed those who attacked the anti-kidnapping unit were protesters.

Adejobi denied the police were responsible for the death. Like Okafor, Adejobi said Ilohamauzor was not even among the protesters.

“The protesters fired and killed one Ikechukwu Ilohamauzor, 55 years, a driver of one Toyota Sienna Bus, with Registration Number LSD 296 FX, who got stuck in the traffic caused by the blockage of the road by the violent protesters, in Surulere today,” Adejobi said in a statement.

