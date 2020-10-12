Sanwo-Olu: we’ll compensate families of SARS victims

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured #EndSARS protesters there will be no further cases of police brutality in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while addressing thousands of the protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Monday.

The protesters also blocked Berger along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, causing massive gridlock.

The youths, who were all chanting “SARS must go’ made five demands on the government which include full police reform and compensation for families of victims of SARS.

The Governor identified with them while asking the protesters to be calm and respect the rights of other residents.

Sanwo-Olu assured the voices of youths whose numbers run into thousands have been heard.

He further assured the police would be fully reformed and families of victims of SARS will be compensated by the government.

The governor also promised that he will personally take the request of the protesters to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday and appealed to them to be calm.

The Governor told the demonstrators their protest was legitimate, but pleaded with them not to block the roads while expressing their grievances.

Sanwo-Olu said he identified with the EndSARS campaigners, noting that their agitations touched the essence of democratic freedom.

He said: “Your voice has been heard clearly and a clear pronouncement has been made on the activities of SARS.

“The operation has been dissolved by the police leadership and just a moment ago, Mr. President addressed the nation on the issues you have raised.

“The President has said all SARS officers that are involved in the killing of innocent people and engaging in human rights abuses will be brought to justice.

“My stance on this #EndSARS is unmistakable and I have told you that we identify with this protest because you have legitimate concerns.

“I am saying it again here that this protest is in good faith. But, we must not be unruly when going out on a protest like this. We want you to be peaceful and decorous in expressing yourselves.”