SARS dissolution excites Ganduje, Gbajabiamila assures on review of policing law

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State yesterday applauded the Federal Government’s decision to ban the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and cleanse the police force of bad eggs.

Ganduje made the call while addressing the Coalition of Kano Youths, who visited the Government House in solidarity with the Federal Government’s effort to reform the force.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained why there must be a review of extant laws to address police brutality in the country.

Speaking when the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) visited his office, the speaker stressed the need for the review of Section 215 (5), which gave the police immunity against their excesses.

He assured that the House would collaborate with the national leadership of the NBA on the bill it was working on to address police brutality and other issues.

The House had last week passed some far-reaching resolutions to address the issues, one of which is to amend the constitution and come up with other legislation to curb police excesses.

Gbajabiamila, who said the House could not do it alone, sought the support of lawyers.

“I use this opportunity to congratulate Nigerians out there, who have been part of this struggle, and I appeal that we apply the brake, perhaps a little, and see what will be done.

“In the House, before the protest, we made far-reaching resolutions. We’ve been very proactive on this issue. We’re determined to pursue the resolutions of the House forcefully, for want of a better word.”