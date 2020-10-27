sasha-obama-lip-syncs-to-profane-rap-song-in-viral-tiktok-video

Former First Daughter Sasha Obama has become a TikTok star after a video of her rapping to a City Girls song went viral and led to her trending on Twitter.

In the clip, the 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Michigan and her friend can be seen animatedly lip-syncing the lyrics to Moneybagg Yo’s profanity-filled song ‘Said Sum’, which also features the rap duo City Girls.

Originally uploaded by TikTok user @Cakethatsmg, the video was swiftly deleted from the platform when people started to recognize Barack and Michelle Obama‘s youngest daughter — but that didn’t stop fans from re-posting it on Twitter.

The footage shows Sasha wearing a brown zip-up sweatshirt over a black belly-baring top and jeans. Her hair is pulled back, and she is sporting layered necklaces, rings, and long nails.

‘All these n****s wanna f**k JT / Hellcat, this a SRT,’ she lip-syncs in the clips as she and her friend take turns reciting the song’s lyrics.

Twitter user @ternjerler posted the video on Sunday, writing: ‘Am I crazy or is this Sasha thee Obama.’

The clip has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and led to Sasha’s name trending on Twitter.

The performance even got a stamp of approval from City Girls rapper JT, who reposted the video and added a heart-eyes emoji.

Many fans were happy to see that Sasha was living her best life as a college student and praised her for the TikTok performance.

‘Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rappin City Girls just really warmed my heart,’ one person commented.

‘Sasha Obama would be famous even if her dad wasn’t Barack,’ another insisted. ‘We honor her always.’

Others urged critics to leave Sasha alone, stressing that she is a college student and her father is no longer president.

‘Sasha Obama is 19 dancing around making Tiktoks and singing them dirty rap songs. Do you know what I was doing at 19? Ecstasy. Like 5 times a week. And smoking maritheejuana… and drinking Puckers and Wild f*****g Turkey all the time. She is doing just fine,’ one Twitter user wrote.

‘Sasha Obama a whole college student and her pops ain’t been in office in 4 years. She should be able to post on social media whatever she want to be honest. This don’t hurt nobody,’ someone else commented.

There were also apparently TikToks of Sasha dancing on @Cakethatsmg’s page, but they were also deleted.

Twitter user @auri1014 shared a complication video of the dance clips as well as the comments speculating it was Sasha.

‘I thought I was tripping when I saw Sasha Obama in these but it’s definitely her, idk why they deleted them they weren’t that bad,’ she wrote.

Last month, Sasha’s mother Michelle shared that both of her daughters are taking online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 56-year-old told Jennifer Lopez during an Instagram Live that studying at home has been difficult for both Sasha and her 22-year-old sister, Malia, who is a senior at Harvard University.

‘We’re itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe,’ the former first lady said. ‘I’m just glad that they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me.’

Sasha has lived a relatively private life since her father left office, but she did appear in her mother’s Netflix documentary, Becoming, which debuted in May.

‘I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,’ Sasha said of her mother during an interview in the film.

‘Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.’