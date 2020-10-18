Save the Children project improves immunisation in Jigawa

Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

Save the Children project intervention has helped to improve immunisation coverage from 67 percent to 82 percent in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the head of Kiyawa local council healthcare facilities, Mr Musa Nababa Kiyawa, at public enlightenment campaign against COVID-19 in Kanoke village in Kiyawa Local Government Area.

The head of Kiyawa Local Government healthcare facilities noted that Save the Children has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) against COVID-19 worth over N7million.

Musa Nababa added that “Save the Children also provided us with over 1,500 Tippy-Tap, which was distributed to the public palaces.”

He said the project gave series of training to health workers in the local government, which it subsequently cascaded to a hundred community volunteers.

“We engaged hundred of community volunteers in campaign against COVID-19, pneumonia infection and on how to promote immunisation, antenatal, facility delivery, exclusive breast feeding and proved child complementary food.”

On his part, head of Community Behaviour Change, Save the Children office Jigawa State, Mr Ibrahim Haruna, stated that regular hand-washing among parents and children reduces the risk of pneumonia and COVID-19 infection.

One of the community volunteers, Mrs Shafa”atu Yawale, thanked Save the Children for its kind intervention, which she said has helped improve awareness on COVID-19 and pneumonia infection, prevention and control.