Savouring gospel according to SBLive

Bankole



Singer Seun Bankole, popularly known as SBLive, has traversed the gamut of Nigerian contemporary music genres with ease. An embodiment of musical dexterity, raw energy and passion for music, the smooth and suave singer, alongside his seven-piece band, has warmed his way into the heart of many with his crossover live music.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the challenges that followed, music fans have resorted to online for music contents, leaving live music performers like SBLive to find ways to reinvent and stay relevant.

Against this backdrop, SBLive on Sunday, August 30, released his latest worship album titled Gospel According To SBLive. The work was conceived as part of efforts to encourage millions of survivors, fans and listeners coping with the pandemic.

A three-tracker with an accompanying music video for the opening track, Halleluyah, which was dedicated to the loving memory of late Ibiduni Ighodalo, wife of Senior Pastor, Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, was unveiled at a special private listening event held at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the invitation-only event, which was held in compliance with COVID-19 protocol, SB Live, held guests, including Chief Host, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, spellbound with his rendition of some of the medley from the album, as well as other deep spirit-filled hymns that cut across various denominations.

The event also attracted some SBLive’s mentors, fans and friends, who turned up to felicitate with the talented vocalist cum instrumentalist. They included Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Pastor David Adeoye, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Tee A, Woli Arole, Jide Olawepo, Olatunji Oke, Victor Ganzallo and Abelini Oshinibosi among other entertainment aficionados.

Commenting on the project, SBLive said the new body of work is an anthem for all ages, adding that both the mid and fast-tempo inspirational hymns are created to encourage believers and non-believers around the globe to press on through every trial.

Backed up by the measured cadence and groove, SBLive puts his signature and soulful stamp on the new album, which has the production imprint of fast rising Nigerian music maker Olalekan Eniola. The new body of work is a far improvement from his sophomore album, Great Grace – also a medley of praise and worship songs.

The Gospel According to SBLive, which was released under Treidak Entertainment, a Rhode Island, United States-based label, is available for streaming and downloads on all major digital platforms.

Like a shiny spoon at the end of a fishing line, SBLive in his unique style lures his fans and listeners with a soothing opener, Halleluyah followed by 44.9 minutes feel good percussive inter-denominational hymns melodious medley, which he delivered with a smoldering joyful and satisfying voice that left his army of fans asking for more. He capped session with another mid-tempo track, Awamaridi, which he rendered heartwarmingly.

The evening also featured special performances by some top gospel artistes as well as comedians, and it turned spirit-filled when SBLive, the host, mounted the stage to perform some of the medley from the album.

Catapulted into musical success as a young talent ministering in songs at the annual Azuza event of the Revival Assembly, SBLive has evolved into a sought-after and recognised worship leader that has toured and performed on stages in the United Kingdom and the United States.