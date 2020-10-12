School honours Jakande, Tinubu, others

First Lagos State Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ex-governor, have been rewarded for initiating reforms in education.

They were among awardees at the 40th anniversary of Bishop Howells Memorial Grammar School (BHMGS) at Bariga in Lagos State.

Alhaji Jakande was bestowed with a sterling leadership award for his vision in the formulation of policies that gave birth to the school.

Ex-Governor Tinubu got the same award for his government’s role in returning missionary schools to original owners.

Former Super Eagles player Godwin Okpara was honoured as an old student.

Headteacher Tunde Oduwole got a meritorious gold service laurel in the category of current and former headteachers.

The late Revd. Adelakun Williamson Howells was given a post-humous sterling leadership award.

Highlights of the occasion include the planting of 40 trees by dignitaries, and donation of air-conditioners, public address system for the multi-purpose hall, steel doors, automatic project display screen, complete with a next-gen laptop for electronic projection and presentations in Mercy Demben Hall.

The ICT suite was upgraded by various sets of the school’s alumni.

In his address, Oduwole described 40 years as a significant figure indicating maturity, victory and success.

“I am grateful to God, who has granted us maturity since the school was founded on October 3, 1980, by Jakande’s administration. HMGS was School Four of CMS Grammar School, the oldest secondary school in Nigeria. The founding principal of the school, Mr. B.A. Niwo, was an old student of CMS Grammar School.

“Past governors of Lagos were awarded because it was during the administration of Jakande that the school was founded and under Tinubu that schools were returned to the missionaries, against all odds.

“The awards are just to salute the two of them and the governors in their successive generations. That is why we also gave an award to the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, on behalf of the state government.

Secretary of HMGS ’95 set and chairman of the organising committee for the 40th Founders’ Day Sodiq Afinah said the set decided to give back to their alma mater.

The set’s governor, Adejoke Ajayi, lauded the school’s impact on pupils.