School resumption: Plateau orders not more than 20 students per class

Students during their resumption for academic activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Plateau Government directs public and private schools in the state not to exceed 20 students in a class in compliance with social distancing protocol of COVID-19.

The Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) Executive Chairman, Prof. Matthew Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Sule explained that before the OVID-19 pandemic, UNESCO standard was 40 to 45 students to a teacher in a class.

””For the nursery section in the past, we used to have 25 pupils, but the number has been reduced by the state government to 10 or maximum of 15 pupils to a teacher.

”The reduction is aimed at ensuring that the children are well-spaced to avoid direct contact and the spread of the deadly disease,” he said.

He also said that the Plateau SUBEB has trained teachers in primary and Junior Secondary schools on the COVID-19 protocols.

Sule said that due to the reduction in the number of pupils and students in the classrooms, schools would now run on two shifts.

”Some students will attend classes in the morning and others in the afternoon.’ he said.

NAN reports that the Plateau government said that an official date for resumption of school activities will be announced by the end of October.

The government said, preparatory to reopening of schools, a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government as well as sub-committees on Readiness and Compliance headed by the Commissioner for Secondary Education and Chairman, SUBEB was set up.