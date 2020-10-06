Schools’ re-opening: 60,000 environmental health workers deployed in 774 councils

Our Reporter

THE Federal Government has deployed 60,000 Environmental Health Emergency Volunteer Corps (EHEVC) to cover schools, as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID -19 approved reopening of schools across the country.

Minister of Environment Dr. Mohammad Abubakar stated this on Monday while briefing reporters on the Safe Post-COVID -19 re-opening of schools in Abuja.

Abubakar said the EHEVC will cover all the primary and secondary schools in 774 local government areas.

According to him, the re-opening of schools is to be done in strict compliance with the directives of the PTF.

“It will be based on the guidelines for the safe re-opening of schools issued by the Federal Government under the PTF, being a major COVID – 19 containment protocol,’’ he said.

The minister said the ministry, with the Federal Ministry of Education, has been collaborating to put in place necessary safeguards for safe operation of the learning environment.

He added that during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the government deployed 40,000 EHEVC to man environmental health surveillance desks and enforce COVID -19 protocol issued by PTF at the various centres.

Abubakar said interim reports showed that the project was a huge success.

“The 60,000 EHEVC will be working with other stakeholders at the sub-national levels in accordance with the guidelines for the safe re-opening of schools.

“The role of the EHEVC includes participating in developing detailed protocols, establishing and maintaining prescribed Hygiene Standards and practices including Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) provision,” he said.