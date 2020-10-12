Schools resumption records high turnout of students in Kano

Schools in Kano State resumed on Monday, with high turnout of students for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had directed reopening of public and private schools on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 after seven months closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN report that water, soap, hand sanitisers were provided in the schools visited, but only a few of the schools use infrared thermometer.

NAN also reports that compulsory wearing of facemasks and social distancing in classrooms were observed by students and teachers.

Some of the schools visited included: Government Girls Secondary School, Dakata, Dabo Girls Junior Secondary School, Sabon-Gari, Day Science School, State road and Governors College in Kofar Nasarawa and Crescent International School.

A teacher, Abdullahi Salisu, told NAN that the school had adhered to all the COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the government.

He said that the state government had fumigated the school before the resumption.

A student, Hashim Bala, expressed delight with the development, saying that he is happy to continue with his studies after seven months at home.

Bala commended the government for reopening of school and providing water, soap and sanitizer for them.