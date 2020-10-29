schools-to-reopen-november-2-in-lagos

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.

The state also stated that boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo on Thursday and made available to journalists by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi.

According to Mrs Adefisayo, 2020 has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

Part of her statement read: “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.” She stressed.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.” She added.

The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.

Vanguard