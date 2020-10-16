Seattle cop is injured after man ‘throws a piece of burning lumber into police cruiser’

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:41 EDT, 15 October 2020 | Updated: 22:42 EDT, 15 October 2020

A man brandishing an enflamed piece of wood launched it into a Seattle Police Department cruiser while an officer was still inside, authorities said.

Officers opened fire and deployed a Taser gun during the dangerous incident that involved an unidentified suspect on Thursday at 1.30pm.

An officer responded to South Lake Union neighborhood over a report that a man was seen carrying a ‘flaming piece of lumber.’

The officer sat in a police vehicle parked in an alley between Dexter Avenue and John Street, where he encountered the suspect.

‘The officer found the man, who threw the flaming lumber—believed to be a 2×2—into the patrol vehicle while the officer was still inside,’ a press release said.

The officer inside the vehicle suffered minor burns, but did not suffer more serious injuries.

Additional officers arrived to the scene and chased the suspect into a nearby parking garage, where one person deployed a Taser gun at the suspect and took him into custody.

The Seattle Times reports that the officer who was initially inside the vehicle discharged his firearm at the suspect. The suspect was not struck.

The officer was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening burns.

The piece of flaming wood, which was a large piece of lumber, that was thrown at an occupied #Seattle police cruiser can be seen in this photo-shared by local news station Q13FOX. The officer is currently in HMC hospital for injuries sustained during the fire. Shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/WfvVway5sy — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, flames continued to overtake the police cruiser and it was soon engulfed in an all-encompassing inferno.

Cell phone footage taken by a witness showed clouds of black smoke billowing into the Seattle air as fire burst from the interior.

A photo shared by the SPD revealed the cruiser suffered severe damage, with the windows blown out, paint peeling from the flames and the metal contorted by the heat.

What appeared to be the 2×2 piece of lumber was still lodged into the driver’s side window.

The suspect, who was not identified by authorities, was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into custody

The Seattle Times reports that the suspect was arrested on investigation of assault and possibly arson.

Neither the suspects identity, nor the alleged motive have been disclosed.

Authorities have checked the surrounding buildings in the area to ensure no other residents were injured during the incident.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is on scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for further details.