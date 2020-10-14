“Secret Meeting” Between Governors, Business Tycoons, 7 Others Concerning #EndSARS Protests Sparks Outrage

The #EndSARS protesters have condemned the “secret meeting” between a few Nigerians, some governors and business tycoons.

It was gathered that the virtual meeting lasted nearly three hours and had Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara) in attendance.

Others were Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, and Aisha Yesufu.

The rest are Ayo Balogun (Wizkid), Folarin Falana (Falz), Adebola Willams (Debola Lagos), Dipo Awojide and Pamilerin Adegoke.

After screenshots of the secret meeting surfaced online, respondents insisted that the protesters have no leaders.

The protesters hinted and expressed fear that the government may have infiltrated their camp.

Displeasure set in after Dipo Awojide, the co-leader of the London protest, on Tuesday, announced that he and others were in a meeting.

Awojide who is a lecturer disclosed that seven of them met with some leaders of the private sector and governors between 10 pm-12:45 am.

“They pleaded with us to either stop the protest or protest peacefully. They promised to ‘move mountains’ and ACT today.

“I currently don’t have the permission of the 7 people that attended to disclose their identity but I can assure you they are the same people who have been at the forefront in Lagos, Abuja and London.”

Dr. Awojide stated that the discourse was very heated and every concern was communicated.

In other tweets, he said any committee the presidency/police wants to set up on the way forward must include Aisha Yesufu, FK Abudu, Douglas Jack Agu (Runtown) and Folarin Falana (Falz).

“Davido and Wizkid have really really tried. But I deliberately left out their names. Those 4 people for starters. We can add: Mo, Rinu, Bulawayo Bukarti and Debo Macaroni.

“These 8 people should be speaking to the government. #EndSWAT #EndSARS…No political jobbers. No career activists. And I don’t want to have anything to do with it”, he added.

However, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), regarded as the Nigerian who started the campaign against Police brutality and #EndSARS, was not at the meeting.

Some protesters have criticized the exclusion of Segalink from the meeting and have recalled how he intervened at several times during arbitrary arrests.

However, some argue that it was not compulsory to have Segalink at the meeting. The activist, they say, was now close to the Police and may no longer be neutral.

Others are demanding an end to all forms of meetings, adding that the youths remain focused and continue with the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Aisha Yesufu has reiterated that she doesn’t wish to be included in a panel.

“Let it be known that I, Aisha Yesufu is not interested in being in any committee. The streets is where I belong not the table.

“That’s my strength! Let those who are good at the table be put forth. We must always put our best foot forward!”, the freedom fighter asserted,” she tweeted.

Similarly, Tope Akinyode, a lawyer and activist, criticized meetings being held without public knowledge.

“Some people are already using us to catch cruise over this #endsars protest, because at what stage did we agree to people representing us in a meeting?

“Also, those accusing others of “cult” group have also been in a purported meeting with the IGP. What’s going on?”, he wrote on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...