security-beefed-up-in-uch-over-planned-hoodlum-attack

By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has beefed up security around its premises over suspected plan to attack its facilities by hoodlums.

Police stations are being attacked in Ibadan while the house of a senator was also looted at the weekend.

In a statement by the Head, Public Relations of the hospital Mr Toye Akinrinlola on Sunday, the hospital’s management said it had information that hoodlums were planning to attack the facility.

But it assured staff, students and other members of the UCH community that adequate measures had been put in place by security agencies to forestall such planned attack.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the plans by suspected hoodlums to attack the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

‘’This is also as the Federal Ministry of Health has alerted all teaching hospitals, federal medical centres, specialist hospitals and other tertiary hospitals in Nigeria of the plans to attack them.

“Consequently, the Minister has directed all CMDs and MDs to beef up security around their facilities.

‘’We at UCH have taken bold steps to ensure the safety of lives and property within the Hospital.

“Very early this morning, the CMD, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo called Excellency the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde to brief him on the development.

‘’The governor assured the CMD that adequate security measures will be put in place to protect the UCH and other health Institutions in the state.

“Also, the CMD has called on the heads of all security agencies to provide security support to UCH, and to which we have received positive responses.

“The CMD therefore wishes to assure the staff, students and patients in the Hospital that they are safe, as well as their properties.

‘’He has urged everyone to be conscious of their environment and take measures to ensure the security of their properties.”