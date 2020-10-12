Security chiefs visit Kaduna communities two days after fatal attack by bandits

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, led security chiefs to two communities in the state raided on Saturday by bandits.

The raid on Kadai and Kidandan in Giwa Local Government Area of the state was just another incident of unending mayhem in the northwest of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bandits killed nine persons in Kadai village alone and set houses and motorcycles ablaze, forcing many villagers to abandon their homes.

The dead were buried in Kidandan town on Sunday at about 2 p.m. according to Islamic rites, residents said.

One of the residents, Iliyasu Shu’aibu, said women and children have been evacuated from the communities.

“We allowed our women and children to leave to neighbouring communities,” he said.

Residents said security agents had earlier on Saturday engaged the bandits in a gun duel, killing many of them.

During their visit on Monday, Mr Aruwan and the security chiefs were briefed on the attack by the district head of Fatika, Nuhu Umar.

Mr Aruwan said he was there on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to express the government’s solidarity with the people and to assure them that it is working tirelessly with security agencies to curb the activities of the armed bandits.

The Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Olusegun Abai, a brigadier-general, charged the communities to be vigilant and provide information that will assist operatives in combating banditry in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said the bandits were being pursued to their hideouts and called for timely information to give the security agencies advantage against the criminals.