Senate in Emergency Closed Door Meeting over #EndSARS Protests

In a bid to appraise the current #EndSARS protests rocking various parts of the country, the Senate is currently holding an emergency closed session.

No sooner had the senators resumed for the day’s plenary around 10:55am on Tuesday, than the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called for an emergency session.

Apart from the issue of #EndSARS protests which the senators are discussing, our correspondent learnt that the issue of the confirmation of Aisha Dahir-Umar, as the substantive Director General of the National Pension Commission.

The Committee on Establishment and Public Service led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, had last Thursday, screened and cleared Dahir-Umar and other nominees for the board of PenCom.

Aggrieved senators who are spearheading the campaign against the confirmation of Dahir-Umar, are said to be poised for a showdown at today’s plenary, which obviously necessitated part of the reasons for the closed session.

Like this: Like Loading...