senate-judiciary-committee-votes-to-subpoena-twitter’s-jack-dorsey-and-facebook’s-mark-zuckerberg

Senate Republicans voted Thursday to subpoena Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as part of a stepped-up assault on social media’s handling of online political content.

The Senate Judiciary Committee move comes a week after the internet platforms came under fire for stopping the distribution and limiting the reach of a New York Post article revealing emails from Democratic Joe Biden‘s son Hunter’s laptop.

The 12 Republican senators voted for the subpoena, with Democrats boycotting over the accelerated hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

No date was immediately given for a hearing. The tech platforms have still to comment.

Politico reported that Republicans want to haul the tech bosses in front of Congress before the November 3 elections.

Committee chairman Lindsey Graham said that despite the abstentions from Democrats, ‘I think there’s a lot of interest on the other side [in] getting some of the social media folks here to answer questions about their platforms.’

He said the panel wanted to question the executives on their actions ‘relating to online content moderation.’

The move comes amid an intense assault on Big Tech from political leaders from both parties ahead of November 3.

Earlier this week the Trump administration filed a landmark antitrust suit against Google.

House Democrats meanwhile issued a lengthy report this month outlining what they considered monopoly abuses by major tech firms.

CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are already slated to testify next week at a separate Senate panel examining the Section 230 law which offers liability protection for content posted by others on their platforms.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said last week he wanted Facebook and Twitter ‘explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press.’

President Donald Trump has made it a rallying cry with supporters on the campaign trail, railing against ‘big tech’ in the same breath as his assaults against the media.

The issue exploded with the move by Twitter to stop distribution of the first New York Post story about Hunter’s laptop. Facebook also limited users’ ability to post the story.

More than a week on, the New York Post’s Twitter account remains locked as the social media giant demands the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid delete six tweets linking to its stories on Hunter Biden’s emails.

A Twitter representative told the newspaper that while the site has lifted restrictions that banned users from circulating the link to the Biden story, the Post is still required to remove the tweets so that it could use its account.

Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning Post, which cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son that were reportedly discovered by President Donald Trump’s allies.

San Francisco-based Twitter initially responded by banning users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated the company’s policy prohibiting hacked content.

But it didn’t alert users about why they couldn’t share the link until hours later.

But by Friday, people were free to post the links again.

Twitter said that was because the ‘once-private’ information in the article is now ‘widely available’ in the press and on other platforms.

While the Post’s Twitter account remains locked for the time being, the tech giant’s executives expressed regret this week over the controversy.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company was wrong to block web links to the unverified political story.

The admission came as the company responded to criticism over its handling of the story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right.

‘Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,’ he tweeted.

‘Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that.’

After initially blocking people from sharing links to the story Wednesday, on Friday Twitter was letting its users to post the link.

GOP senators fumed that users were unable to share information from the New York Post about the Bidens and alleged secret emails

It served as demonstration of how quickly things can change when it comes to social media, misinformation and the coming US election as companies try to navigate unprecedented times.

Dorsey was weighing in after an executive at the social media company announced changes late Thursday to its policy on hacked content following an onslaught of criticism.

Twitter will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde, said in a Twitter thread.

And instead of blocking links from being shared, tweets will be labeled to provide context, Gadde said.

‘We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation,’ she said.

Dorsey had first tweeted that it was ‘unacceptable’ the company hadn’t provided more context around its action.

A little over 24 hours later, Gadde announced the company was making changes after receiving ‘significant feedback (from critical to supportive)’ about how it enforced the policy.

Facebook said it was ‘reducing’ the story’s distribution on its platform while waiting for third-party fact-checkers to verify it, something it regularly does with material that’s not banned outright from its service, though it risks spreading lies or causing harm in other ways.

Trump is now incorporating Twitter’s action into his campaign rallies, pleading with his supporters to send a message on Election Day to what he described as ‘censors.’

‘We’re not just running against Joe Biden. We’re running against left-wing media and we’re running against big tech,’ Trump said.