senate-okays-chairman,-dg-of-pencom,-others

Sanni Onogu and Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

THE Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as Chairman, Director General and Commissioners of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Those confirmed are: Dr. Oyindasola Oluremi Oni (Kwara – Northcentral) Chairman; Aisha Dahir-Umar (Adamawa – Northeast) Director-General; Clement Oyedele Akintola (Commissioner, Ondo – Southwest); Ayim C. Nyerere (Commissioner, Abia – Southeast) and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate (Commissioner, Delta – Southsouth).

The confirmations followed the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at plenary.

The report was presented by Vice Chairman of the committee, Barinada Mpigi.

Presenting the report, Mpigi said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

He said the committee recommended that the nominee from Katsina State, Hanna Musa Musawa, should be stood down because she had nor presented her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to the committee.

Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) opposed the report before the confirmation of the nominees.

The senator urged the Senate to re-visit the screening of the nominees.

He noted that the nominee for the position of Director General of PenCom should have been picked from the Southeast, following the non-completion of the tenure of the former DG who was from the region.

Senators, like Ali Ndume (Borno South) and Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central) argued that it was within the prerogative of the President to appoint people into positions based on existing laws.

The lawmakers approved the appointment of the nominees for PenCom board when it was put to voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Following an affirmative voice vote, Senate confirmed the following PenCom nominees:

The Senate stood down Musawa’s nomination until she presents her NYSC certificate.

The Senate also confirmed President Buhari’s nominees for appointments as non-career Ambassadors.

The confirmation followed the presentation of a report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired Muhammad Bulkachuwa (APC – Bauchi North).

The two ambassadorial nominees confirmed are: Ambassador Muhammad Haruna Manta (Niger) and Yusufu Yunusa (Yobe).

The Senate also read five Bills for the first time.

The Bills are: National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Establishment Bill, 2020 sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Yayaya Abubakar (APC – Kebbi North), Information Sector Private Employment Agencies Regulation Bill, 2020 by Senator Musa Mohammed (APC – Niger East).

Others are: Historical Sites Preservation and Protection Bill, 2020 by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP – Anambra North) and Institute of Charted Power Engineers of Nigeria Establishment Bill, 2020 by Senator Suswam Gabriel (PDP – Benue North East).

Also, President Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the new head office of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Limited in Abuja.

The President said the ceremony was a significant milestone for the nation’s pension industry.