Senate President Hails Buhari for dissolving SARS

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for dissolving the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Lawan said that with this, Buhari has listened to the voice of the Nigerian people over their dissatisfaction with the operations of SARS.

In a statement yesterday night in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, OlaAwoniyi , the President of the Senate said that it was a courageous decision to dissolve the police unit, and with this, him and his government have shown themselves as responsive to the feelings of the people.

Lawan said, “I am applauding the President because it is a demonstration of good leadership to yield to the demand of the populace in difficult situations like this.”

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police for the decision and challenged him to come up with measures for the transformation of the Nigeria Police into an effective law enforcement and crime fighting agency that is also a true and respected friend of the Nigerian people.

The President of the Senate said that the measures should fully address all the issues that earned the dissolved SARS the odium of the Nigerian people, and in particular of the articulate Nigerian youths.

Lawan said, “The expectation is that this situation offers us another opportunity to reform the operations of the entire Force.

“I also reiterate my call for the prosecution of all security personnel whose extra judicial killings and other acts of misconduct brought us to this sorry pass.

“I hope that the steps taken by the Inspector-General of Police will be followed with more comprehensive reform of the Police.”