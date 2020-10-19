Senate President sponsors 100 weddings

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the weekend sponsored a mass wedding for 100 couples in his constituency, at the Central Mosque, Nguru in Yobe State.

This is even as some serving and former Yobe State lawmakers praised Lawan for assisting under-privileged youths and orphans to realise their dreams of getting married.

The lawmakers also hailed Lawan for his thoughtfulness in considering the new couples for skill acquisition programme which will empower them to stand on their own.

The new couples were from Nguru and Karasuwa Local Government Areas of the State.

The Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, in a statement in Abuja, said the first batch of 100 couples from Bade and Jakusko Local Government Areas had their turn in Gashua in September.

He added that the last batch of 100 intending couples from Machina and Yusufari Local Government Areas are expected to have their dreams realised soon to make up the six local government areas in Yobe North Senatorial District.

Speaking at the ceremony at the weekend, former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Sani Elkatuzu, described the mass wedding and skill-acquisition Programmes by the Senate President for the poor as impacting positively on the lives of the youths in Yobe North.

He said this had made them embrace responsibilities that come with marriage and caused them to shun crime and violence which they otherwise would have turned to due to hardship and unemployment.

“We believe that most of the problems we are having with the youths around here are because they cannot afford certain basic things of life.