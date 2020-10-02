Senator Goje weds Aminatu Dahiru Binani

Former Gombe Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, on Friday married Aminatu Dahiru Binani at a ceremony in Abuja.

The ceremony hosted many former and serving Governors, Ministers, Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Gombe Governor, Muhammad Yahaya, prayed for Goje, the leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

“As our leader, I pray Allah, Subhana WataAllah, will guide him and we wish him well in order to manage leadership with his wife,” he said.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governors Yahaya (Gombe) ; Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abdullahi Adamu and the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Abdulmumin Jibrin, attended the wedding ceremony.