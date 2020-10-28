Senator Ike Ekweremadu Gets New Appointment

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator for Africa by the International Parliamentary Congress (IPC)

According to the lawmaker’s media aid, Uche Anichukwu, the appointment was conveyed to Ekweremadu in a letter dated October 26, 2020, by the Secretary-General of the IPC and member of the Pakistani national parliament, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif.

“We are proud to inform you that the Honourable President of the IPC has nominated your good self as Chief Coordinator Africa with immediate effect.

“IPC endeavours to promote parliamentary dialogue and oversight of Climate Change and Food Security; Human Rights; Peace, Security, Conflict Resolution and Interfaith Harmony; Trade, Investment and Development Corporation; Health Research; Standardisation, Quality Control, Human Development; and Observation of Elections across the world.

“To support IPC in achieving the noble cause, your influence, experience, and goodwill shall help cover the whole of the African region, enabling the IPC to directly partake in projects for the general welfare of African nations and to uphold democracy”, the letter read.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu, has accepted the appointment, pledging to work for the realisation of the laudable ideals and objectives of the IPC.

He said he was optimistic that the world would benefit immensely from the rising influence of parliaments in global affairs.

“I, therefore, accept the appointment with the utmost sense of humility and appreciation, mindful of the fact that injustice, repression, poverty, hunger, environmental degradation, and weakening of democracy and its values in any part of the world equally holds severe consequences for the rest of the globe, hence we must all come together to work for the good of all,” Ekweremadu added.

