senegal:-president-sall-dissolves-govt

Cape Town — President Macky Sall dissolved his 32-strong government team after 18 months, a government statement said.

The head of state also the head of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), Aminata Touré, said Presidency Spokesperson Abdou Latif Coulibaly.

President Macky Sall signed four decrees dismissing members of the government, Mrs. Touré, the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne, and the Secretary General of the Government, Maxime Jean Simon Ndiaye.

The statement from the presidency refers to “the establishment [of a] new government”, without giving a date.

“Outgoing ministers and secretaries of state are responsible for dealing with current affairs,” Coulibaly said.

“The President of the Republic reiterates his thanks to the President of the [CESE], to the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, to the Minister, Secretary General of the Government, to the outgoing ministers and secretaries, for their collaboration in service of the Republic,” the statement read.

Read the original article in French from APS