Sensitive Skin: What You Need To Know

Sensitive skin has been a cause of concern to so many. There are many beauty products that people avoid because of how sensitive their skins are.

Sensitive skin refers to a range of conditions, from genetic ailments, such as rosacea and eczema, to severe allergies.

Conditions that cause sensitive skin are rarely serious. You can usually keep your symptoms under control with a few simple changes to your skincare routine.

Below are some causes of skin sensitivity:

Dry skin



Skin becomes dry when it loses too much water and oil. This can cause your skin to itch, scale or flake, peel, crack and bleed, appear red or ashy-looking. Any part of your body can be uncomfortably dry.

Solution



You can treat dry skin by returning moisture to the affected areas. Applying a moisturizing cream or ointment two to three times per day will help restore moisture and prevent your skin from drying out in the future. Try using a fragrance-free moisturizer designed for people with sensitive skin. For your face, use a gentle, fragrance-free, cream-based moisturizer can help lock in moisture and protect your skin all day long.

Eczema



Eczema affects your skin’s ability to protect you from irritants, like germs in the air or chemicals in your laundry detergent. This exposes your skin to sensitivity especially when it comes to products that don’t bother other people, like soaps and cosmetics.

Solution



Sometimes over-the-counter (OTC) anti-itch creams and moisturisers are enough to ease symptoms. If your symptoms are severe, see a dermatologist.

Also, it is possible to develop a reaction to a cream or face moisturiser you have been using for a long time. You can develop an allergy at any time because, just like your other organs, your skin changes as you age, and this can suddenly sensitize your immune system to something it used to be able to tolerate.

When your skin becomes unbearable or you begin to react to everything, it is advisable you speak to your dermatologist and seek a gradual solution. Sensitive skin does not just go away, it is gradual.