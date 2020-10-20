serap-seeks-to-join-suit-seeking-shutdown-twitter-over-#endsars-protests

A rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has applied to be joined as party in the suit by a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1391/2020, seeking to shutdown Twitter because of #EndSARS protests.

SERAP in a statement said, “We’ll challenge this suit, defend free speech and access to information of everyone. If you would like to join us, please send your full names.

“We have just instructed Femi Falana, SAN to lead a team of senior lawyers to represent us and other interested Nigerians to challenge this suit, and to defend people’s rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and peaceful assembly,” the organisation said.