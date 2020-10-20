Service Chiefs have underperformed, say North’s elders

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Northern elders have restated their call for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs.

They said the military high commands have underperformed in the face of rising insecurity across the country.

The elders maintained that the Service Chiefs have not been telling the President the true state of affairs in the Northeast.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, Zana Goni, the region’s elders lambasted a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) which opposed the calls for dropping the Service Chiefs.

Last Saturday, about 16 CSOs issued a statement in Lagos, condemning the northern elders for demanding the sack of the service chiefs over the insecurity in the country.

The North elders’ statement reads: “The Service Chiefs, no doubt, are underperforming. Civilians and soldiers are being killed everyday by men of the underworld (Boko Haram), and other defiant sects. There are no sanctuaries in the country again.

“Churches, schools and mosques are not safe as they are being invaded by terrorists. Some Nigerians in the North are seen fleeing to neighbouring countries to seek refuge. Soldiers who are supposed to be at the war front are tugging their khakis and resigning over lack of motivations from the service chiefs. There are limited weapons and platforms for them to use.

“So, to brand the position of Northern elders as inconsequential is unfortunate and satanic. The worsening insecurity in the country is not a problem but raising alarm against it is the problem? What does Mr. Shina Loremikan intend to achieve?

“Is it a crime for Northern elders to express their concerns on the state of insecurity and bring to the attention of the nation what their constituents are passing through and proffer solutions on how it can be overcome?

“People all over the North and indeed the entire country are tired of the killings; the Northern Elders for Peace and Development is not an exception. The rich are also crying! We must all be genuinely involved in the peace process, knowing that insecurity anywhere in the North is a threat to all of us.”