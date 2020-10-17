Seun Kuti, Vector, Small Doctor Light Up Protest In Lagos

Small Doctor, Seun Kuti and Vector at Allen Venue during the #EndSars protest in Lagos

*I will never fail the next generation, says protester

It was a marriage between demand for reform and entertainment yesterday at the venue of the ongoing #EndSars in Alausa, Lagos as the son Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Seun Kuti, Vector The Vipar and Small Doctor joined protesters to demand an end to police brutality, seeks police reform, end to poverty and maladministration.

The protest which kicked off with prayer by the Muslim Faithfuls and then the Catholic faithful.

The protest moved from the Lagos State Secretariat to Allen Avenue then back to Alausa, Lagos-Ibadan expressway where the protesters lockdown the road for hours.

Seun Kuti declared that Nigeria freedom begins in 2020. Nigeria has been scattered and plagued enough, the fight is not to end SARS alone, but also to end poverty.

Speaking with The Guardian, one of the protesters, Olayinka Ogundeji from Ojo Local Government who narrated how he was harassed on his way home on Thursday after the protest, said, “I came to protest in Alausa on Thursday, when I was going home, I got to Volkes and I was stopped by SARS, I was pulled from the bus, and immediately, I removed my shirt and told them I was ready to die for the cause, I resisted them and I am happy they left the location because of me. I narrated to my mom when I got home and she told me I was a fool to come home.

I am happy to come out to protest daily because I am part of the history.

“If the government implement what we don’t like, we will return to the street. I have been in 400 level since last year and still yet to graduate because of strike, and what will happen when I graduate, where is the job? The older generations have failed us, but I will never fail the next generation. It is now compulsory for the mandate to be mandated and we will not back down and if they think they want to open school for the protest to stop, then they should but we will not stop.

