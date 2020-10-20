seun-kuti’s-kutis-bistro-clocks-one

By Gbenga Bada

A frobeat singer Seun Anikulapo Kuti’s small and inexpensive restaurant dubbed Kutis Bistro has turned one.

The bistro, which receives a number of patrons regularly, celebrated its first anniversary on October 13.

Kutis Bistro is run by Seun’s wife, Yetunde, a trained chef and culinary expert with a degree from Westminster Kingsway College, United Kingdom.

Seun, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, furnished the bistro with pictures of his late father, brother, Femi Kuti, and himself.

Leading entertainers like Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, D’Banj, Yvonne Jegede, Seyi Awolowo, and Small Doctor are some of the callers at the bistro.

Penultimate weekend, Seun Kuti launched the video for his 2018 hit song, ‘The Theory of Goat and Yam’ at the bistro.

The song, ‘Theory of Yam and Goat,’ is currently gaining fresh traction after Kuti’s friends at Vortex Central decided to make an animation video to further explain Kuti’s lyrics in the song. The song is one of the songs on Kuti’s 2018 album, Black Times.