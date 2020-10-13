Seven deaths and 863 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

The Northern Executive was scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a response to the rising incidence of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland with seven more deaths and 863 cases of the virus reported on Tuesday.

The latest figures bring the total number of coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic to 598 and the total number of positive cases to 21,898.

In the past seven days 6,286 people were tested positive for coronavirus, almost 900 per day.

There are now 150 people in Northern Ireland hospitals being treated for Covid-19, with 23 in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators.

By far the highest incidence of the disease is in the Derry and Strabane council area which over the past week saw 970 cases per 100,000 of the population.

This is more than double the incidence of the next highest area, Belfast, which is experiencing 462 cases per 100,000 followed by Mid-Ulster with 401 cases per 100,000.

The lowest number of cases is in the Mid and East Antrim council area – 95 cases per 100,000 – and Ards and North Down – 135 cases per 100,000.

Against this rise in deaths and cases the Northern Executive is meeting to discuss imposing greater restrictions.

Lockdown

Sources said that the North’s chief medical and science officers, Dr Michael McBride and Professor Ian Young have recommended an imminent four to six weeks lockdown period with a further similar lockdown in the new year.

Some divisions appear to be opening up however between the DUP and some of the other parties.

On Monday DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster said further restrictions were not inevitable if people properly observed rules such as mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.

Sinn Féin on the other hand has indicated that it favours stronger regulations to try to limit the rise in the virus.