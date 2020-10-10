Seven easy steps to revamp your style





You might have been thinking of changing your style or looking to add a bit of sophistication and class to your everyday outfits or just got a new job and need some new classy attires, we have got you covered. Sometimes, it may just be a need for change or to represent the woman you are becoming and you’ve been wondering how to make that transition to more stylish fashion; this will show you the ins and outs of styling yourself with a more sophisticated, chic, and classy style that you can wear for years to come or even the rest of your life.

Wear Items Made From Classic Fabrics



Classic, timeless clothing made of materials that will last well into the next decade is what you should be looking to add to your essential wardrobe. Think cotton, wool, linen, and silk. These four basic fabrics will stand the test of time if cared for properly. Cleaned and pressed, items made of these fabrics tend to give off a classy vibe all on their own and have variations that allow you to expand on your wardrobe. Denim is one cotton fabric that cuts across all style lines, from street to boho to minimalist. Similarly, chino cotton works well and cashmere doesn’t pill with age. Read the labels and care for them properly to make them last.

If In Doubt, Go Neutral



Typical neutrals are white/beige/cream, navy blue, black, and gray. Monochromatic (different shades of the same color) allow you vary a color but remain classy, or you can add small accents that can transform a solid into something eye-catching.

Fit Is Key



Classy and sophisticated clothing is typically tailored and form fitting. Skirts should hit just above or below the knee, as should your classy dresses. Classic trousers are straight, slightly wide, faintly boot cut, or menswear-inspired and should be half inch off the floor in the back. Wide-leg pants and skinny pants in classic fabrics are also acceptable, as are ankle pants. Blazers, blouses, and sweaters should follow the curve of your waist.

Never Overexpose



Dressing classy requires a bit of modesty, no midriff-baring tops, revealing low décolletage, or mini skirts. Necklines are typically collared, boat neck, crew neck or V-neck. For some variety, you can also try square, cowl, and scoop necks. For more formal occasions, asymmetrical, sweetheart and halter necklines work as well. Armholes on blouses and dresses should not reveal your bra and hem length on skirts and dresses should be just above or below the knee for everyday wear, with slightly shorter and full-length appropriate for summer events or classic formal wear.

Easy With Accessories



Simple jewelry is the best way to go when aiming for a classy and sophisticated style. Small silver or gold hoops, pearl or diamond studs, silver or gold bangles, tennis bracelet, watch, pendants, pearls, diamond solitaire, cross and a simple and one cocktail ring for occasions is fine. For shoes, pumps, slingbacks, ballet flats, or running shoes in solid neutrals, such as cream, navy or black, are your best bet. All go with a multitude of outfits.

Hai



Now that we’ve covered colors, fabrics, fit and accessorizing let’s move on to your hair. If you’re short on time in the mornings or don’t like styling your hair, you can opt for a wig, just find a hairstyle that is easy for you to style every day and makes you look good.

Makeup Makes A Difference



If you don’t like to spend too much time on your makeup but still want to look good, you need to focus on these three things that will make a difference in your look. Eyes, checks, and lip should be what you focus on. Put on some eyeliner, do your brows and wear a bold lip. These three things are subtle but make a huge difference to your look.