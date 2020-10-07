Seven things you need to know about new Emir of Zazzau

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

· The 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli is a direct descendant of Mallam Musa Bamalli, the flag-bearer and first Fulani Emir of Zazzau who ruled from 1804 to 1821.

· His father, H.E. Nuhu Bamalli, held the position of Magajin Gari – the second most important princely title in the Zazzau Emirate – for 40 years.

· Mal. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli acted in the capacity of Magajin Gari, representing his father in public functions for twenty years. He was officially appointed to the position in 2001, following his father’s passing.

· From his mother’s side, he is a direct descendant of the Islamic Scholar and founder of the Fulani empire, Usman Danfodio.

· His mother is the daughter of Abdulrahman Dikko, and the great-grand daughter of Sultan Aliyu Babba and Sultan Muhammadu Bello, as well as Shehu Usman Danfodio.

· He is currently the leader of the Mallawa dynasty.

