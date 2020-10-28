World News

Severe Covid-19 Cases Leave Lasting Effects, Including on Mental State

By
0
severe-covid-19-cases-leave-lasting-effects,-including-on-mental-state
Views: Visits 0

This spring, Raju Sarker was in respiratory failure. His kidneys had shut down and his blood pressure was falling. Days from death in a Singapore hospital, with his mother back home in Bangladesh saying prayers, something inexplicable happened: He pulled back from the brink.

That was seven months ago. Since then, Mr. Sarker has struggled to regain his full health. The 40-year-old, who worked in Singapore laying internet lines to support his family, has long been free of the coronavirus. But he said his doctors tell him he…

Nasarawa state Assembly pledges support to Judiciary

Previous article

Items Looted From Senator’s House in Calabar Recovered

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News