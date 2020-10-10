Seyi Makinde confirms death of #EndSARS protester in Ogbomosho after police denial

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday confirmed the death of Jimoh Isiaka, one of the EndSARS protesters in Ogbomosho, a town in Oyo State.

“I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today,” Makinde tweeted.

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.”

This is coming after the Nigerian Police Force denied shooting at the EndSARS protesters in Ogbomosho.

The police spokesman in Oyo State Olugbenga Fadeyi in a statement issued on Saturday said that the police did not fire a single shot at any protesters.

“The Police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated,” Fadeyi said.

He, however, said the police used tear gas to disperse the protesters when “they started throwing stones into the Police premises and attempted to gain entrance into the premises.”