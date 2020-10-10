Shaffy Bello turns 50

By Olaitan Ganiu

Nollywood actress and singer, Shaffy Bello recently turned 50. And to celebrate her 50th birthday, the ‘Tinsel’ actress released stunning pictures on her social media pages.

Speaking on her new age, Bello wrote, “There are levels to this thing…Glad to be on the 5th floor…“It’s all here…Right where I am. The blessings, peace, abundance of joy. Right at the top…the 5th floor and beyond. I see it. I receive it. It has been handed to me. Glory to God. Get ready to praise God with me.”

A great number of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, family, and friends stormed her timelines to wish her well wishes.

Bello first shot into the limelight when she featured in the music video of Seyi Shodimu’s 1997 hit song, ‘Love Me Jeje’.

Bello grew up in the United States where she had her education. Her first major film was Eti Keta, a Yoruba film. In 2012, she starred as Joanne Lawson in the TV series Tinsel and as Adesuwa in Taste of Love. She has since been featured in several Yoruba and English language films and TV series including When Love Happens, Gbomo Gbomo Express, and Taste of Love.