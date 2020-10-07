Sharon Osbourne recalls fighting off Ozzy as he tried to strangle her to death

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about fighting for her life when her husband Ozzy Osbourne tried to strangle her to death during an out-of-control drug binge in 1989.

The 67-year-old co-host of The Talk reflected on the frightening time in her marriage and Ozzy’s recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show, which aired on Wednesday.

‘He’d been on one of his notorious benders,’ Sharon said of the night Ozzy, 71, attempted to kill her. ‘He’d been on a bender for about five days and mixing combinations of alcohol and drugs. I knew he was on the verge of something, but I didn’t think that he was going to try and strangle me.’

Candid: Sharon Osbourne opened up about the night her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 71, tried to strangle her to death in 1989 during an in interview on The Dr. Oz Show

‘However, he did try and strangle me and got me down on the ground and he was on top of me, and I really thought at one point that I was going to slip and go,’ she told Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The host had asked her what it was like for her to have her husband calmly sit next to her and tell her that she had to die.

Sharon and Ozzy share three children together, Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34, and they were the only things she thought of while trying to fend off her husband.

‘I was fighting back and the whole time I was thinking about my babies and I’m not going, there’s no way he’s going to take me out,’ she recalled.

Sharon recently detailed what happened that night in the new documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which premiered last month.

Scary: The co-host of The Talk said her Ozzy had been on a drug and alcohol-fueled bender when he started to strangle her. They are pictured in 1984, five years before the incident

Looking back: ‘I was fighting back and the whole time I was thinking about my babies,’ said Sharon, who shares three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, with Ozzy

The mother-of-three said she managed to scramble and press a panic button in the room. Before she knew it, police officers had arrived at the property.

‘I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful. It’s not exactly one of my greatest achievements,’ Ozzy admitted in the documentary.

Sharon told Dr. Oz she’s not sure what triggered her husband to come after her that fateful night, saying he had blacked out, which was a common occurrence for him at the time.

‘It doesn’t make any sense,’ she said. ‘You’ve never probably lived with an alcoholic addict. They blank out, they have blackout times, and it’s like literally being asleep but you’re awake.

‘I’m not making excuses,’ she added. ‘These are facts. These are what happens to people who are so deep into their addiction. I’d seen him like sleepwalking before, but never as for this amount of time.’

Traumatic: Sharon told Dr. Oz she’s not sure what triggered her husband to come after her that fateful night, saying he had blacked out

Making it work: The Black Sabbath star found out what he had done when he woke up in jail, and he was subsequently sent to treatment for six months. They’ve been married for 38 years

The Black Sabbath star woke up in Amersham jail with a limited recollection of what happened the night before.

‘He did what he did,’ Sharon said. ‘He woke up. When he came out of it, he was in jail, and he was saying to everyone, “What am I doing here? What’s happened? What’s going on?”‘

A police officer informed him that he had been arrested for attempted murder. He was subsequently sent to treatment for six months. Amazingly, the couple has been able to move past the traumatic incident and have been married for 38 years.

Earlier this year, the couple appeared on Good Morning America together to reveal that Ozzy has Parkinson’s disease, a brain disorder that affects movement.

‘It’s Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,’ Sharon said during the interview. ‘It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It’s like you’ll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day.’

Ozzy was previously diagnosed with Parkin Syndrome in 2005. It has similar symptoms to Parkinson’s.

During her interview with Dr. Oz, Sharon said her husband is feeling better and recording a new album, though she noted the coronavirus pandemic had temporarily set back his treatment.

Devastating: Ozzy revealed earlier this year that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Sharon said he’s doing ‘very well’ and does physiotherapy five times a week

Hard to handle: Sharon aid one of the most difficult things about seeing Ozzy battle Parkinson’s is that he can’t perform like he used to, but he plans returning to the stage

‘He’s doing great. He’s doing really, really good,’ she said. ‘Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn’t have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy which set him back a bit.

‘But now he’s back at it, five days a week again, and he’s doing really well, very well. He’s back in the studio recording a new album. So he’s great. Thank you.’

The former reality show star said one of the most difficult things about seeing Ozzy battle Parkinson’s is that he can’t perform like he used to.

‘It’s like I’ll look back at videos of him on stage and remember certain shows in my mind, and it just still does makes me terribly, terribly sad that my husband, what he used to do and what used to make him so happy,’ she said.

‘That’s where he becomes alive is when he’s on stage. He loves his fans, he loves performing, and it makes me sad that he hasn’t been able to do it for a while,’ she added.

‘But you know what Ozzy has said, whether you have to wheel me on that stage, I am getting back on that stage again.’