Shell Nigeria Gas to build gas pipeline infrastructure in Oyo State

The Government of Oyo State and Shell Nigeria Gas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will see the company extend its gas pipeline infrastructure to the state. Governor Seyi Makinde stated that the partnership was an indication that the policies and programmes put in place by his administration to expand the economy of the state are beginning to yield positive fruits. The governor explained that the project is timely and will aid the industrialisation drive embarked upon by the government, adding that the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Project will be run on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis for 15 years. The event took place at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the state is open for business and has always tried to do things in a transparent manner.

