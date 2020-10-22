‘shelve operation-crocodile-smile to-avert-crisis’

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Anambra State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has chided the military over its proposed Operation Crocodile Smile.

The body of the nation’s lawyers described the exercise as ill-timed and insensitive in the face of the current nationwide #EndSARS and civil protests.

In a joint statement on Tuesday by the eight branch chairmen of the association, the lawyers advised the military to shelve the exercise to forestall impending crises.

The signatories to the statement are: Vitalis Ihedigbo, Ekene Okonkwo, Steve Ononye, Kingsley Awuka, Jim-Abel Oforma, B. E. Ewulum, Anthony Okafor and Kainenechukwu Ananwune.

The statement reads: “We seriously frown at the announcement by the military authorities of the planned commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile across the country and wish to state that the conduct of military exercises in the midst of ongoing nationwide civil protest is ill-advised and most insensitive decision at this critical moment.

“We call on the Federal Government and the military authorities to immediately halt and shelve the planned exercise to a later date. It has become more very imperative for government at all levels to always feel the pulse of the people in its decision-making process.”

“The Anambra Bar highly commends the great Nigerian youths who have gathered themselves in unprecedented large numbers across the country to say no to the primitive culture of police brutality and to demand immediate reforms.

“We note with particular admiration the resoluteness, dexterity, excellent coordination and peaceful manner in which our protesting youths have so far conducted themselves, despite several pockets of orchestrated provocations from agents of state.

“Rest assured that we, the Anambra Bar, have your support in this struggle to restore the dignity of our citizens and respect for sanctity of human life.”