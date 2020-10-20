Shiites protest in Kaduna to remember clash with army

To mark the fifth anniversary of their clash with the military in Zaria, Kaduna State, and the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenatuddin, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), known as Shiites, yesterday, embarked on a protest in Kaduna.

The children and adults marched through Kano road to other places in Kaduna metropolis, displaying posters of El-Zakzaky and chanting: “Free our leader. Free Zakzaky; he needs to go for medical treatment. We want justice.”

Leader of the protesters, Sheikh Aliyu Tirmizi, said: “In the aftermath of the Zaria genocide executed by the Nigerian military in December 2015, we have been calling on all citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is injustice to all, but to no avail.”

