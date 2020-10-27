shippers’-council-seeks-demurrage,-duty-waivers-over-disruptions

The Nigerian Shippers Council and the shipping companies have started deliberation on ways to accelerate the clearing of cargoes from the terminals and collection of same by shippers who were unable to access the ports during weeks of unrest in the country.

A statement by Head of Public Relations of the Council, Rakiya Zubairu, disclosed that the activities of the past weeks caused a lot of disruptions for shippers just as it did during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said that the shippers’ council was working with shipping firms to find ways to ease the hardship occasioned by the disruptions.

The statement read: “Several discussions are taking place between the leadership of the Council and shipping companies in Nigeria to find ways to accelerate the clearing of cargoes from the terminals and collection of same by shippers who were unable to access the ports.

“Both sides are mulling the removal of demurrage charges on cargoes as one of the ways the hardship of shippers can be alleviated.”

She, however, said that the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council, Hassan Bello, would also visit some terminals for discussions on the waiver and other issues.