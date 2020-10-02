Shippers Council woos NACC

Our Reporter

THE Shippers Council last weekend paid a courtesy call to the Nigeria-American Chambers of Commerce [NACC] in a move to smoothen trading issues among both parties.

The Council which was received by the Chairman of its Abuja chapter, Chris Shaiyen, his vice, Mrs Lami Ahmed and the Executive Secretary, Ayo Salami, all spoke in one voice that what was required was an unhindered relationship with the NACC in areas of duties and tariffs. Also included are shipping issues involving imports, exports and international trades in its entirety.

While the national body of the Shippers council hailed efforts of Shaiyen in reviving the Abuja chapter, Shaiyen in his own submission offered assurance of total collaboration with the national council.