Shock as Rep member commends Umahi for joining APC, he has not left PDP, Aide says

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By Peter Okutu

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinedu Ogah has commended the state Governor, Chief David Umahi for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There were rumours that Umahi has defected to the APC after meeting several leaders of the party including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogah, the only National Assembly member of Ebonyi State extraction who was elected on the platform of APC while reacting to the development, described it as a bold step and move in the right direction.

He urged Governors of Abia, Enugu and Anambra to join the APC for stability in the polity and south-east.

“Yes, Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, APC is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

“I am calling on other Governors in the south-east to toe the line of Governor Umahi and join APC. We have to be at the centre, we have to join mainstream politics for the overall development of our zone and the country in general.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. Everybody should join APC to encourage him.”

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze called on members of the public to disregard the report of the Governor’s defection to the APC.

“My attention has been drawn to the news making the round in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Governor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of rumours.

“If for any reason, Governor Umahi wishes to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can never be a product from rumour mongers. The general public is advised to jettison such unfounded rumour.”

